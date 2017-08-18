Man Fired For Participating In White Supremacist Rally

WJZ BREAKING: Crews Remove Taney Statue From Maryland State House

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has been fired from his job after participating in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Burlington Free Press reports that 28-year-old Ryan Roy of Burlington is shown in a Vice News documentary carrying a torch during a protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Roy says he favors white nationalism and separation based on race. He was fired from his job at Pizzeria Uno and Grill in South Burlington for participating in the rally.

He says “there’s nothing wrong with white people standing up for their own interest and identity.”

Roy blames the violent clashes in Charlottesville on counterprotesters. A woman was killed when a man rammed his car into a crowd of counterdemonstrators Saturday.

1010 wins reports that another man, Cole White, was fired from the Berkeley, California restaurant he worked after being photographed in Charlottesville.

