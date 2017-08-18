WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard & Harford Counties until 6:45 p.m.; Flash Flood Warning for Baltimore County, Howard County and Baltimore City until 8:00 p.m.| WJZ Radar | Heat Advisory In Effect | Flash Flood Watch For All Of Central Md., Much Of Eastern Shore Through Tonight

Md. Community Mourns Death Of Murdered Girl Weeks Before 16th Birthday

By Rick Ritter
Filed Under: 15, Body, Harford County, Havre de Grace, Homicide, Maleigha Solonka, Missing, Murder, Police, Remains

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police found and identified the body of a 15-year-old girl in Harford County after she was reported missing.

Investigators say Maleigha Solonka was found strangled in a dumpster days before her sixteenth birthday.

Now, family and friends are coming to grips with the brutal murder of Solonka, while her killer is still on the loose.

“I didn’t want to believe it,” said grandmother Donna Elliott who lived with Solonka for more than five years.

The victim was last seen on August 9 in Edgewood and on Wednesday, police said it was tips that led them to a wooded area in Havre de Grace along Webb Lane, where the teen’s body was found.

“Its been determined that it’s a homicide due to asphyxiation,” said Cpl. Dan Petz of Havre de Grace police.

Neighbors in the area feared the worst.

“I just had a feeling as soon as I saw those cops going around there, and sure enough,” Sherrie Spencer said.

The 15-year-old was an all-star-athlete and adored by many.

“She was very ambitious, beautiful, loved by everyone she met,” Elliot said.

Thursday, hundreds came out to Edgewood for a vigil to remember Solonka, who was taken far too soon.

“She was enthusiastic, she was a go better,” Elliot said.

Police are staying very tight lipped about this investigation and have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Detectives said they continue to receive numerous tips from the community.

Anyone with information is urged to call police immediately.

GoFundMe page has been started for Maleigha to help pay for funeral costs.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Rick Ritter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch