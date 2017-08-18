WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning for Harford County until 10:15 p.m.| WJZ Radar | Heat Advisory In Effect | Flash Flood Watch For All Of Central Md., Much Of Eastern Shore Through Tonight

Md. Emergency Crews Respond To Possible Lightning Strikes, Flooded Areas During Severe Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Harford County officials responded to numerous incidents Friday due to severe weather in the area.

The Harford County Department of Emergency Services say their building was possibly struck by lightning.

Authorities say they responded to 21 fire calls that included 6 lightning strikes, 3 automatic fire alarms, 2 swift water rescues and other incidents.

Emergency crews say there were four motor vehicle collisions also.

No life threatening injuries have been reported but officials say there are still several areas in the county with high water causing hazards on the roadway.

