National Zoo Takes Precautions As Female Panda Shows Signs Of Pregnancy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Friday, the panda habitat at the National Zoo in D.C. will be partially closed to keep a quiet area around female giant panda Mei Xiang’s den.

Although staff at The National Zoo are not able to confirm that’s she’s pregnant, they say Mei Xiang is exhibiting signs.

“She is building a nest in her den, has a decreased appetite, is sleeping more and reacting to loud noises,” says National Zoo staff. “Paws-crossed!”

According to the zoo, pandas can undergo pseudopregnancies, where they behave the way they would if they were pregnant, although they are not. At the end of a pseudopregnancy, hormone levels return to baseline and females’ energy levels and behavior return to normal.

The National Zoo says they will continue to share updates via social media.

The closure will not affect the outdoor habitats and viewing areas.

Bei Bei, Mei Xiang’s almost 2-year-old cub, will have access to be outside until 2 p.m.

Due to the weather, the best time to see him will be outside in his yard from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Indoor viewing for Bei Bei will be closed.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook