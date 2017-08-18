WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning for Baltimore County, Howard County and Baltimore City until 8:00 p.m.; Harford County until 10:15 p.m.| WJZ Radar | Heat Advisory In Effect | Flash Flood Watch For All Of Central Md., Much Of Eastern Shore Through Tonight

Ocean City Mayor Invites Mark Zuckerberg To Visit

Filed Under: Mark Zuckerberg, Richard Meehan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor of Ocean City, Richard Meehan, gave a special thanks to Facebook co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. He thanked Zuckerberg for the social media platform that allowed the town to reach so many people.

The Ocean City Facebook page posted a video on Thursday afternoon of Meehan expressing his appreciation for Facebook. He says that while the town continues to grow, they would not have gotten this far without help of the site.

“Mark, because of Facebook, we’ve been able to reach families all over the country and all over the world. Your platform has made it possible for us to connect with more fans than we ever thought possible” said Meehan.  “Sometimes a simple live video of the beach is enough to get a person through the day.”

Later on Thursday afternoon, the Ocean City Facebook page reached it’s milestone of a million followers, To celebrate the milestone, Meehan enthusiastically invited Zuckerbeg and his family to visit Ocean City for “10 miles of beach boardwalk, and fun family activities.”

“We’d love the chance to show you what Facebook has done for our town,” Meehan said.

Zuckerberg has not yet responded to the invitation.

“If you accept,” said Meehan to Zuckerberg, “I promise there will be plenty of salt-water taffy, Thrasher’s french fries, caramel popcorn, and crab cakes in your future.”

