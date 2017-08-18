WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Most Of Maryland Through 9 P.M. | WJZ Radar | Heat Advisory In Effect | Flash Flood Watch For All Of Central Md., Much Of Eastern Shore Through Tonight

Orioles VP Of Communications Greg Bader Talks 25th Anniversary Festivities

Vice President of Communications of the Baltimore Orioles Greg Bader joined Vinny and Haynie to talk about this weekend’s 25th anniversary festivities.

There are plenty of giveaways and a pregame home run derby from players of the 1992 Orioles team as part of the celebration.

RELATED: Orioles To Celebrate 25th Anniversary On August 18-19

Prior to Friday’s game, all fans will receive an Oriole Park 25th anniversary poster.

Following the game, all fans can enjoy a spectacular fireworks display which will feature popular music from 1992.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Saturday as the Orioles honor the first team to play at The Ballpark That Forever Changed BaseballTM when 19 members of the 1992 Orioles return for special reunion festivities.

As part of the celebration, players like Anderson, Devereaux, Hoiles, Horn, and Orsulak will participate in a Home Run Derby beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Oriole Park. Following the Derby, the returning 1992 Orioles will be introduced on the field at approximately 6:40 p.m. as part of a special ceremony.

All fans entering the ballpark will receive a 25th anniversary Oriole Park at Camden Yards replica ballpark.

Some tickets are still available at www.orioles.com/tickets or by calling 1-888-848-BIRD.

