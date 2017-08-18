Police Search For Critically Missing Teenage Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Annapolis police are searching for a critically missing 16-year-old girl, who has been missing since Thursday.
Detectives say Destiny Riffle was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Chinquapin Round Road in Annapolis.
Officers say her family is concerned for her welfare and she frequents the Annapolis Mall and the Annapolis Regional Library at 1410 West Street.
Riffle is described as a 5-foot-4, 200 pound white female with red/brown hair.
If anyone knows of her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact police at 410-268-4141 or dial 911.
