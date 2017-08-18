Ravens QB Josh Woodrum Talks About His Biggest Inspiration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans got to see a little bit more out of back up quarterback Josh Woodrum last night as he helped lead the team to a 31-7 victory.

Woodrum finished 8-of-10 passing for 110 yards and a 112.5 quarterback rating.

Tonight has been fun. pic.twitter.com/JIpiSXRHcc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 18, 2017

It was all eyes on Woodrum during the post-game press conference. The media asked, “who inspires you to keep going?”

Without hesitation Woodrum replied, “My little brother. He’s 21, he has down syndrome and every day he wakes up and he’s happy and in a good mood and I just want to make him proud. He never complains about anything. I’m so proud of him and he was in the special Olympics and won a bunch of medals, and if he can wake up and be happy and excel in his life, then why do I have the right to complain about practice or going to meetings. Every time I’m tired, I just think about him and that instantly pushes me through whatever wall I’m hitting.”

QB Josh Woodrum shares why his younger brother is his biggest inspiration. pic.twitter.com/B7dhnemvF9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 18, 2017

Could we see Woodrum start the next preseason game?