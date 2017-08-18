Missouri Senator Under Fire After Posting’I Hope Trump is Assassinated’ On Facebook

WJZ BREAKING: Crews Remove Taney Statue From Maryland State House

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal is taking heat after commenting “I hope Trump is assassinated!” on her personal Facebook page.

She wrote it after President Donald Trump’s press conference on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Chappelle-Nadal told CBS St. Louis/KMOX Thursday that she does not plan to resign, despite the fact that Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber called for her to, calling her comments “indefensible.”

“There is no way in hell that I’m resigning,” she said. “There are legislators who have cheated on their wives, they have smoked in the legislature, in the state capitol. If they have not been asked to resign for those acts, which I do believe that cheating on your wife or your spouse is immoral, I am not resigning for a mistake that I made and that I’m owning up to.”

Chappelle-Nadal says she also has no plans to apologize.

“When the President apologizes, I’ll apologize,” she said. “I’m not apologizing for being frustrated and angry at the bigot that we have in our White House.”

