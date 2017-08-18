Skimming Devices Found In Howard County Gas Pumps

BALTIMORE(WJZ) — Two men are charged with installing a skimming device inside a gas pump in Ellicott City, prompting Howard County police to warn drivers and station owners

Skimmers are hidden illegal card readers attached to ATMs and gas pumps that take data from a credit or debit carda, including PIN numbers.

According to Howard County police, criminals sell the stolen data or use it to drain bank accounts.

Consumers typically don’t know their information has been stolen until they get their bank statements or an overdraft notices.

Skimmer technology has made the devices smaller and harder to find, especially when they are hidden inside a gas pump.

Last week, two Miami men — 51-year-old Mario Eduardo Castro Ramirez and 29-year-old Frank Alvarez Rodriguez — were charged by Howard County Police with possession of a skimming device and counterfeit credit card materials.

Police say they were spotted by an employee at the Exxon gas station in the 4200 block of Montgomery Road placing a device inside a pump on August 9. Both men were released on bond and there have been ongoing incidents with skimmers in the area since their release.

According to Howard County, to date in 2017, police have investigated 19 skimming cases in Howard County, which resulted in the recovery of nearly 30 devices (see full list below). Also, they say that in most skimming cases, suspects are part of a much larger network committing similar crimes throughout the U.S.

Police aim to educate employees of gas stations and local businesses and warn them about skimming. These employees are urged to look out for suspicious behavior and check their pumps daily.

Also, investigators are encouraging station owners to put security seals over the cabinet panels on their gas pumps.

Detectives are reminding drivers to look for anything suspicious at the gas pump and follow these tips:

• Look for signs of tampering: If there is a security seal over the cabinet panel, is it damaged? Is the card scanner or keypad loose or crooked?

• Choose a pump within view of the gas station attendant.

• If you use a debit card at the pump, run it as a credit card instead of entering a PIN. That way, if your card is compromised, the money isn’t deducted immediately from your account.

• Consider paying for your gas inside the station or kiosk.

• If you discover fraudulent activity on your card, contact your bank immediately, then call police.

Howard County police have recovered skimming devices in the following cases in 2017:

Jan. 16 Shell 6200 block of Washington Blvd., Elkridge

Jan. 23 BP 5800 block Washington Blvd., Laurel

Feb. 4 Hess 6300 block of Washington Blvd., Elkridge

March 1 Sleep Inn 10100 North 2nd Street, Laurel

March 2 Exxon 8200 block of Snowden Rvr Pwy. Columbia

April 29 Tower ATM 9000 blk of Snowden Rvr Pwy., Columbia

May 2 Exxon 8800 block of Centre Park Dr., Columbia

May 17 Exxon 8800 block of Centre Park Dr., Columbia

May 24 Turf Valley 2700 block of Turf Valley Rd., Ellicott City

June 9 Exxon 4200 block of Montgomery Rd., Ellicott City

June 12 Exxon 8300 block of Benson Dr., Columbia

June 26 Exxon 8200 blk of Snowden Rvr Pwy., Columbia

July 15 Exxon 10100 block of LPP, Columbia

July 19 Exxon ATM 7300 block of Washington Blvd., Elkridge

Aug. 2 Exxon (2) 8800 block of Centre Park Dr., Columbia

Aug. 10 Exxon 4200 block of Montgomery Rd., Ellicott City

Aug. 12 Exxon (2) 4200 block of Montgomery Rd., Ellicott City

