Several Suspects In Custody, Others Killed After Deadly Terror Attacks In Spain

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP/CBS News) — After 14 people were killed in two attacks on the east coast of Spain Thursday — one in Barcelona and the other in the much smaller resort town of Cambrils — four suspects are in custody and five have been killed by police.

Authorities believe the back-to-back vehicle attacks — as well as an explosion earlier this week elsewhere in Catalonia region of Spain — were connected and the work of a large terrorist group.

CBS News national security analyst and former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush Fran Townsend said on “CBS This Morning” the attack looks like it was “much more directly controlled than merely inspired” by ISIS.

“As you look at the chronology, this was a fairly large cell, had to have been in place for a while — pretty good planning,” Townsend said. “You had the house that blew up when they failed to put together these gas canisters – probably for a car bomb. Then you had the tragic sort of seven-block rage of this car killing 14. You also had in Cambrils last night another car attack.”

Hours after a van drove erratically through Barcelona’s popular Las Ramblas district Thursday afternoon, killing more than a dozen people and injuring more than 100, a car plowed people down near the Cambrils boardwalk, killing at least one woman.

Police said the suspects were wearing fake bomb belts. Officers fatally shot five of the Cambrils attackers.

Four other attackers who are in police custody are three Moroccans and one Spaniard, according to authorities.

Officials said Friday that at least one terrorist is still on the run, though it was not immediately clear if it was the driver of the van than ran down pedestrians in Barcelona or another person.

