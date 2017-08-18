WEATHER BLOG: A Rough Friday But A Good-Looking Weekend

T.G.I.F.

Hi Everyone!

Looks like a, weather-wise, good weekend ahead. But first a rough day of weather this Friday. Currently we are in either a “slight” risk for severe thunderstorms, that would be right along the I-95 corridor, or an “enhanced” risk for that gusty potential west on I-70 from the city. We also will have a heat advisory go into effect at 11 AM due to a forecast heart index reading of 100+° later today. And if all that is not enough action for ya we have a flood watch in effect for the central and northern Eastern Shore due to the possibility of heavy rains today.

All this is because of a strong warm front that washed up over the area yesterday, and an approaching cold front that will cut across the area this afternoon. Keep your eye out for alerts if you have the WJZ mobile weather app, or another weather notification app you may have. That up to date info may be quite important. Cool?

Speaking of “cool” behind that front we will not have any real dip in temps but rather some slightly drier air. Today’s Dew Point is 75°, tomorrow 65°. Slightly drier. Sunny tomorrow, and Sunday, with temps in the mid upper 80’s.

Have a fun, and safe weekend folks!! Summer in the city….. ya gotta love it!

T.G.I.F.,…isn’t it the truth!

MB!