Weather Blog: Strong Storms/Heavy Rains

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– We wrapped up our work week with strong storms and heavy rain Friday evening.

The storms should wrap up by midnight.

Saturday will start off with temps in the upper 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs near 90.

While temps will be similar to Friday, we’ll get some reprieve from the humidity so real feel temps should stay out of triple digit territory.

We’ll see even more sunshine on Sunday, with highs stopping in the upper 80s.

We’re watching the forecast for Monday closely since it’s the solar eclipse! Central Maryland can expect to see the solar eclipse from about 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

So far skies look mostly clear but a few few stray storms are possible during this time.

The First Warning Weather Team will keep you posted on the solar eclipse all weekend long.

