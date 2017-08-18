WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flood Warning for Harford County until 12:15 a.m.| WJZ Radar | Heat Advisory In Effect | Flash Flood Watch For All Of Central Md., Much Of Eastern Shore Through Tonight

Weather Blog: Strong Storms/Heavy Rains

By Meg McNamara
Filed Under: Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– We wrapped up our work week with strong storms and heavy rain Friday evening.

The storms should wrap up by midnight.

Saturday will start off with temps in the upper 60s. We’ll see a mix of  sun and clouds through the day with highs near 90.

While temps will be similar to Friday, we’ll get some reprieve from the humidity so real feel temps should stay out of triple digit territory.

We’ll see even more sunshine on Sunday, with highs stopping in the upper 80s.

We’re watching  the forecast for Monday closely since it’s the solar eclipse! Central Maryland can expect to see the solar eclipse from about 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

So far skies look mostly clear but a few few stray storms are possible during this time.

The First Warning Weather Team will keep you posted on the solar eclipse all weekend long.

More from Meg McNamara
