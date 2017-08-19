WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Great Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse Beginning Monday At 1 P.M.

2nd Officer Dies From Shooting In Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a second officer has died, a day after he and a colleague were shot during a scuffle with a suspect.

The Kissimmee Police Department says Sgt. Sam Howard died Saturday from his injuries.

His colleague, Officer Matthew Baxter, died Friday night after the attack in a neighborhood of Kissimmee, which is located south of the theme park hub of Orlando.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said Saturday that Everett Miller was arrested several hours after the shootings late Friday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch