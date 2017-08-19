Police Search For Suspect Who Hit Man With Vehicle, Then Stabbed Him

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a suspect who hit a man with his car, before getting out and stabbing him several times.
Police say the incident happened in the 7800 block of Liberty Rd.
Responding officers found a victim with several stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation found that the victim had been struck by a vehicle, and then the driver got out and stabbed the victim several times.
