CrossFit Community Comes Together To Help Those Impacted By Tornado

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The CrossFit community is helping families who lost everything in the Kent Island tornado.

Last month, the tornado caused extensive damage when it ripped through the Stevensville area.

More than 100 members from the CrossFit family came together for a workout with a mission to help out their own who were impacted by the tornado.

“When CrossFit Kent Island had clients affected by it, we wanted to reach out and see how we could help,” said Shannon Engelking, owner of True Core CrossFit.

CrossFit Kent Island, BayDog CrossFit and True Core CrossFit teamed up to help out members that were affected by the F-2 tornado that ripped through Kent Island on July 24.

“We look at each other, as part of a team, and we have to step up and support when it comes time for it,” Engelking said.

As families work to rebuild in Queen’s County.

“Our entire area of the community is displaced, just trying to find a place to live, figure out whats going on, wait for insurance before we start rebuilding,” said Paul Sullivan, who lives on Kent Island.

Their neighbors, friends, and even strangers are offering support during this difficult transition.

“It’s truly amazing to just have total strangers come out and support, whether it’s events like this, or financial support, it’s very humbling a sense of community,” Sullivan said.

If you would like to help out those impacted by the Kent Island tornado, you can still donate on their website or their Go Fund Me page.

Click here for information on how to donate.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook