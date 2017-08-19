WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Great Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse Beginning Monday At 1 P.M.

Emergency Dispatcher Shocked After Lightning Strikes Building

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Harford County governmental employee reports being shocked through her earpiece after lightning struck the building housing emergency dispatchers.

The Harford County government building located on Ady Rd. in Forest Hills was struck by lightning just after 5 p.m. Friday, as storms began to roll into the area.

A female call taker says she felt a shock through her earpiece, and some other employees reported similar sensations.

All employees continued working, but nine later went to a hospital to be checked out.

No services were interrupted, and all calls were dispatched.

