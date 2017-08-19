MICA Faculty Member Pens Trump On Cover Of The New Yorker

BALTIMORE (AP) — A faculty member at the Maryland Institute College of Art has penned an upcoming cover for The New Yorker magazine.

It features President Donald Trump on a boat blowing into a sail that looks like a Klu Klux Klan hood.

The Baltimore Sun reports that David Plunkert’s illustration is scheduled to be the magazine’s upcoming cover.

It provides commentary in light of Trump’s response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend that left three dead.

Plunkert told the magazine that Trump’s “weak pushback to hate groups — as if he was trying not to alienate them as voters” compelled him to “take up my pen.”

Many have criticized Trump for saying that “both sides,” including white supremacists and counterprotesters, were to blame for last week’s violence.

