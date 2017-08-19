Orioles Celebrate OPACY’s 25th Anniversary With Home Run Derby

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– There were plenty of big swings Saturday at Camden Yards as the Orioles celebrated 25 years in their home.

There was a power display for fans as balls flew out of the park as Orioles Park at Camden Yards blew out the candles on 25 years.

Fans at the ballpark not only got a chance to take home a replica of Camden Yards, they were also treated to a blast from the past as Brady Anderson, Mike Devereaux, Chris Hoiles, Sam Horn and Joe Orsulak swung for the fences as part of a home run derby contest.

In the end, Brady Anderson would win.

“I thought Sam had a chance actually and he showed why,” Anderson said.

The current Orioles vice president of baseball operations said he’s surprised he won considering he only found out about the derby a few days ago.

Anderson said it’s been great to remember walking through the park for the first time.

“It’s been great. I haven’t seen most of those guys since 92-93 season,” he said.

