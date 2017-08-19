WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Great Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse Beginning Monday At 1 P.M.

Suspect Charged In Shooing Of 2 Police Officers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a police officer and the grave wounding of another officer.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said Saturday that Everett Miller was arrested several hours after the shootings late Friday in this city south of Orlando.

He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities originally said they believed there were four suspects, but the chief said no other arrests are anticipated.

O’Dell says Officer Matthew Baxter was fatally shot and Officer Sam Howard was wounded during a scuffle with Miller while on patrol.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch