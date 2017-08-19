Suspect Charged In Shooing Of 2 Police Officers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a police officer and the grave wounding of another officer.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said Saturday that Everett Miller was arrested several hours after the shootings late Friday in this city south of Orlando.

He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities originally said they believed there were four suspects, but the chief said no other arrests are anticipated.

O’Dell says Officer Matthew Baxter was fatally shot and Officer Sam Howard was wounded during a scuffle with Miller while on patrol.

