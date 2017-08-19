Weather Blog: Quiet, Strong Storms

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Most of Saturday was quiet but strong storms moved in before the sun set.

Any lingering storms should wrap up around midnight and skies will clear.

Sunday looks gorgeous! We’ll wake up to the upper 60s and we can exxpect wall to wall blue skies through the day.

Temps will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

We’re watching the forecast for Monday closely since it’s the solar eclipse!

Central Maryand can expect to see the eclipse from about 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

So far skies look mostly clear but a few few stray storms are possible during this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook