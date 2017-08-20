WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Great Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse Beginning Monday At 1 P.M.

More Than 1,000 People Rally Against Racism In Portland

Filed Under: ant-Nazi, demonstrators, Maine, Portland, Protest, racism, Rally

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A day after thousands of counterprotesters chanted ant-Nazi slogans and upstaged a “free speech rally” in Boston, demonstrators have gathered in Portland, Maine, to oppose white supremacy.

The Portland Press Herald reports about 1,200 people took part in the Maine People’s Alliance event on Sunday.

Rabbi Erica Asch of Temple Beth El in Augusta addressed the crowd saying, “we are here today to stand up for a different vision of America.”

Somali immigrant and South Portland resident Deqa Dhalac received a standing ovation when she said, “I am a Muslim, black immigrant woman and I am not going anywhere.”

About 500 people also marched against racism in Kittery on Saturday, following a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch