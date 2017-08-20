More Than 1,000 People Rally Against Racism In Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A day after thousands of counterprotesters chanted ant-Nazi slogans and upstaged a “free speech rally” in Boston, demonstrators have gathered in Portland, Maine, to oppose white supremacy.

The Portland Press Herald reports about 1,200 people took part in the Maine People’s Alliance event on Sunday.

Rabbi Erica Asch of Temple Beth El in Augusta addressed the crowd saying, “we are here today to stand up for a different vision of America.”

Somali immigrant and South Portland resident Deqa Dhalac received a standing ovation when she said, “I am a Muslim, black immigrant woman and I am not going anywhere.”

About 500 people also marched against racism in Kittery on Saturday, following a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

