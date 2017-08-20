Burglary Suspect Caught After Jumping Through 3rd Floor Window

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A burglary suspect is now behind bars after police say he jumped through a third floor window to try and get away from police.

The Annapolis Police Department was called at 4:16 a.m. Sunday, about an incident at a house in the 100 block of Duke of Gloucester Street.

Responding officers met with a woman who lived there, and she said a man had forced himself inside the home, and was still inside.

Officers searched the home and found the suspect on the third floor.

He ran from officers, and police say he jumped through a third floor window to try and get away.

The 22-year-old suspect, whose name is not being released until he’s been formally charged, was taken into custody, and then taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect will be charged with burglary after he is released from the hospital.

An officer fired his weapon during this incident, but no injuries were reported because of this. Further investigation is underway.

