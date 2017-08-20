Maybin’s Pinch-Hit RBI Single Lifts Angels Over Orioles 5-4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Cameron Maybin singled in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons homered and the surging Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 Sunday.

The Angels took advantage of nine walks to win the deciding matchup of a three-game series in which they hit 11 home runs.

With the score 4-all in the eighth, Calhoun and Luis Valbuena drew walks from Brad Brach (3-4). With two outs, Maybin stepped in for Juan Graterol and delivered an opposite-field liner to right.

Maybin missed the first two games of the series with a sore knee and was in a 5-for-27 funk since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 7.

Cam Bedrosian (3-2) worked one hitless inning and Bud Norris got three outs for his 19th save.

Calhoun hit a solo shot in the second inning, walked three times and scored three runs. Simmons’ two-run homer put Los Angeles up 4-1 in the sixth.

The Angels have won nine of 11 to move four games over .500 (64-60) for the first time since April 11.

Chris Davis homered for the Orioles, who have lost eight of 12.

Making his first start since Aug. 3, Baltimore’s Chris Tillman allowed four runs, four hits and a career-high tying six walks in 5 1/3 innings.

After going 16-6 last year, Tillman is now 1-7 with a 7.75 ERA. He was sent to the bullpen after a run of 14 straight winless starts.

Facing his former team for the second time in 13 days, Parker Bridwell gave up four runs, two earned, and six hits in five-plus innings. Bridwell was traded to Los Angeles from Baltimore in April for cash and a player to be named.

Bridwell took a three-run lead into the sixth, but a throwing error by second baseman Cliff Pennington led to a two-run single by Jonathan Schoop and an RBI double by Mark Trumbo.

Adam Jones was forced to stop at third on the ground-rule double, and Keynan Middleton struck out Davis to end the inning.

ROSTER MOVE

The Orioles placed RHP Miguel Castro on the bereavement list and recalled RHP Alec Asher from Triple-A Norfolk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP JC Ramirez was feeling better after leaving Saturday’s game with a strained forearm. He will see a specialist on Monday and will likely miss his next start.

Orioles: Davis returned after missing two games with the flu. … SS J.J. Hardy (wrist) will begin a rehabilitation assignment Monday with Triple-A Norfolk. He hasn’t played since June 18.

UP NEXT

Angels: Tyler Skaggs (1-3, 3.63) returns from the bereavement list Monday to help Los Angeles launch a four-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers.

Orioles: Wade Miley (6-10, 5.21 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics, who split a four-game set with Baltimore last week.

