Should You Worry About Your Pets During The Solar Eclipse?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Are you worried that your pets will look at the solar eclipse on Monday? Well, experts say you don’t have to worry about that, and you can keep the eclipse glasses for yourself.

“It’s no different than any other day,” said Angela Speck, co-chair of the National Solar Eclipse Task Force, in a NASA briefing. “On a normal day your pets don’t try to look at the sun and therefore don’t damage their eyes, so on this day they’re not going to do it either.”

The Wichita Eagle reports many animals might start preparing for bedtime when the eclipse starts, but animals have basic reflexes that keep them from looking directly at the sun.

