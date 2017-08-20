Police: Two Missing Girls Found Safe

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — UPDATE: Police say Nigeria Waters and Terahjae Washington have been found safe.
Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing girls.
12-year-old Nigeria Waters and 6-year-old Terahjae Washington were last seen on Saturday, in the 1000 block of Ashland Court.
Police say Nigeria was wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants with a white stripe. Terahjae was wearing a pink shirt with butterflies on the front and pink pants.
Anyone with information on these missing children is asked to call 911.
