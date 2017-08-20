WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Great Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse Beginning Monday At 1 P.M.

Police: Two Missing Girls Found Safe

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — UPDATE: Police say Nigeria Waters and Terahjae Washington have been found safe.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing girls.

12-year-old Nigeria Waters and 6-year-old Terahjae Washington were last seen on Saturday, in the 1000 block of Ashland Court.

Police say Nigeria was wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants with a white stripe. Terahjae was wearing a pink shirt with butterflies on the front and pink pants.

Anyone with information on these missing children is asked to call 911.

