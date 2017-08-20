Entrepreneurial Program Teaches Baltimore Students How To Run A Business

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A special entrepreneurial program at the UA House gave Baltimore middle school students hands-on business experience this summer.

The students learned how to develop and operate a business, gaining skills like marketing and budgeting, and were able to put their new skills into action.

“This is a great way for them to get that hands-on experience, and you can tell how motivated they are to be here and really enjoying serving the customers,” said Kim Fabian, of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland.

Thirty Baltimore students enrolled in a special summer program to develop skills for operating a business.

“Now, they can go out in the real world, make money, and have fun, and provide great customer service,” Fabian said.

Under the guidance of the Living Classrooms Foundation and the Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Organization, the middle school students launched Snowball City.

“Come up with an idea to give them an opportunity to not only be an entrepreneur for the summer, but give the community an opportunity to see the growth and development and have a fun time,” said teacher Janine Collins.

From customer service, to pricing, and even clean up, these students put their business plan into action.

“Like, work together with my peers and concentrate on how you need to be to make a business,” said student Makaila Thomas.

Gaining support and attention from their surrounding community.

“Occupied during the summer, and for them to continue learning,” said parent Sophia Morgan.

“Great entrepreneurship class for the kids. Something they look forward to if they wanted to start their own business. I love it,” said Kurk Lee, with Living Classrooms.

The goal is to continue this business education program throughout the school year for more than 500 students.

This camp will also be offered again next summer at the UA House.

