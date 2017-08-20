WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Great Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse Beginning Monday At 1 P.M.

Navy Ship Collides With Merchant Ship Near Singapore

Filed Under: Collision, merchant ship, Navy, Singapore, strait of malacca

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Naval ship was involved in a collision with a merchant vessel east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca on Sunday.

The Navy says the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) collided with the Alnic MC around 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time, while the ship was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore.

Reports say John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side.

Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities.

