Weather Blog: Solar Eclipse Eve

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a rather stunning Sunday, our attention turns to Monday afternoon when Maryland will be able to see a rare solar eclipse.

We’re not in the path of totality but we can expect to see a partial eclipse just after 1 p.m. and lasting for a couple hours.

Temps will be in the upper 80s but we know, it’s all about the skies tomorrow!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds. The passing clouds could limit our view of the eclipse.

There’s also the potential for storms in the afternoon and evening so don’t be surprised if those pop up.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook