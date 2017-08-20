WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Great Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse Today At 1 P.M.

Weather Blog: Solar Eclipse Eve

By Meg McNamara
Filed Under: Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a rather stunning Sunday, our attention turns to Monday afternoon when Maryland will be able to see a rare solar eclipse.

We’re not in the path of totality but we can expect to see a partial eclipse just after 1 p.m. and lasting for a couple hours.

Temps will be in the upper 80s but we know, it’s all about the skies tomorrow!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds. The passing clouds could limit our view of the eclipse.

There’s also the potential for storms in the afternoon and evening so don’t be surprised if those pop up.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

More from Meg McNamara
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch