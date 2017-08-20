WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Great Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse Today At 1 P.M.

What You Need To Know Before Viewing The Solar Eclipse

By Jonathan McCall
Filed Under: Eclipse 2017, Solar Eclipse

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– We are less than 24 hours away before a rare solar eclipse takes to the skies over Maryland.

Here’s what you need to know before the big event.

Nearly 100 years in the making, a rare solar eclipse will stretch from coast to coast.

Essentially the moon, sun and earth will all be in perfect alignment.

NASA scientists say there’s a reason why this event is so special, especially if you’re inside a 70-mile stretch, known as the path of totality, that runs from Oregon to South Carolina.

In Maryland we will not actually see that total eclipse, we’ll get a partial shadow of the moon, but people can still watch the path of the rare phenomenon online.

A billion viewers are expected to watch online.

Big crowds are expected Monday at the Maryland Science Center with plenty of activities on hand.

Experts are stressing safety not only with your eyes but also while behind the wheel.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is warning drivers not to stop on the highways to watch the eclipse.

More from Jonathan McCall
