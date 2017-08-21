BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anquan Boldin abruptly announced his retirement just under two weeks after signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Boldin’s decision came as a surprise and especially after he talked about building on his legacy entering his 15th season and serving as a mentor for Buffalo’s young group of receivers.

Boldin recently shared a bit more insight into his decision to retire from the NFL citing the events in Charlottesville.

“I’m uncomfortable with how divided we are as a country,” Boldin said. “Is it something new to us? No. Is it something that we’re just starting to experience? No. But to see just how divided we are, I’m uncomfortable with that.”

Anquan Boldin says events in Charlottesville prompted his retirement https://t.co/h8KoF1UUuM pic.twitter.com/drnqcuaW5k — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) August 21, 2017

“My passion for the advocacy work that I do outweighs my passion for football at this point,” he said.

Having said that, Boldin’s next move seems to be in the realm of humanitarian work to advocate for equality and criminal justice reform.

Boldin was the NFL’s 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner and ranks in the top four among active receivers with 1,076 catches, 13,779 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns receiving.