Storm Leaves Downed Trees, High Water In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trees damaging houses, stranded boaters, and a rush of water on Baltimore County streets.

A sudden storm left a trail of damage and a lot of clean up to be done Monday night.

Clean up and dry out. That is the mission all around Baltimore County after a storm rolled through. At least two homes there were condemned from the storm damage, and many others are now needing repairs.

It’s draining out as fast as it filled up. A rush of water into this Essex neighborhood from a Monday evening storm turned backyards into swamps, and brought down a massive tree.

The tree was large enough to land on two homes, punching branches through the roofs, while Kevin Nida’s parents and two kids were inside.

“My mom heard the tree start to go when she was near the back,” he said. “So she ran to the front of the house.”

They’re all okay, but the house is not.

“To walk up to see a tree across the whole back of the house, it’s kind of scary,” Nida said.

A bright red sticker on the front door reads “Danger,” marking it unsafe until clean up and rebuilding.

Standing water was a standing problem in Essex, and neighbors say it was only a matter of time until it saturated the ground so much that trees came toppling down.

“I’ve been here four years, and this happens every time it rains,” Melvin Gary said.

While workers moved in to take a look at the damage, rescuers rushed to other parts of the county.

Sky Eye Chopper 13 was over Hart Miller Island as firefighters pulled 10 kayakers out of the water and safely onto land.

And at nearby Rocky Point, waves smashed an empty sailboat into the shore.

A splash in the pond of damage left by Monday’s sudden storms.

Amazingly, there haven’t been any reported injuries from the storms.

There was also reported hail and standing water on roads throughout the county.

