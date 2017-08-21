Baltimore’s Police Horses To Move Next to B&O Railroad Museum

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two separate and historic Baltimore institutions are about to join forces. Old trains and police horses are going to be neighbors.

The Baltimore Police Department’s horse-mounted unit will soon stable their horses in a state-of-the-art facility next to the B&O Railroad Museum.

“Our current facility was a car dealership back in the day,” says Sgt. Russ Robar Monday. “We’ve been there 1971-72.”

Baltimore was the first mounted police unit in the U.S. The new stable will even house a museum about that equine law enforcement history.

That facility will get its own stop on trains running from B&O museum.

“I think the convenience for us and the ability to have the community come directly to us and interact and see us in a natural state of getting the horses ready, maybe learn up close,” says Sgt. Robar said.

“It’s about community-police relations,” says Mayor Catherine Pugh. “That’s what we really like about it.”

The stable museum will be paid for with donations, not city funds. Organizers hope to break ground within a year.

