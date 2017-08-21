This Saturday the new Boston’s Restaurant and Sports Bar in Little Italy and Boston’s in Abingdon will be hosting the Fight of the Decade viewing party. Be sure to join Ed Norris and Rob Long beginning from 8:30pm to 10:30pm at Boston’s new location in Little Italy for the pre-fight festivities! Come in and make your reservations while there is room to watch the fight and enjoy food specials! Find out all the details and make reservations for either location by calling:

Boston’s Restaurant and Sports Bar’s Little Italy

443-449-5559

819 East Pratt Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

Boston’s Restaurant and Sports Bar Abingdon

410-569-8094

3459 Merchant Boulevard

Abingdon, MD 21009