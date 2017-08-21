Commissioner Roger Goodell With The NFL Until 2024

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looks like NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be around for a bit longer.

Reports say Goodell is very close to a five-year contract extension to remain the NFL’s commissioner, which will keep him in the job until 2024.

Goodell, whose current deal is set to end in 2019, has at times been at odds with some of the league’s most powerful owners. His ability to negotiate the terms of the current CBA made the owners a lot of money. That goes a long way in explaining why the commissioner is close to a contract extension.