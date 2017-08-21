Coppin State Joins Plan To Offer Baltimore Students Free College

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is taking another step toward getting Baltimore high school graduates into college by making college free at another institution.

For qualifying Baltimore City high school students, the road to higher education may be getting a little smoother, as Coppin State University announces it will join Mayor Catherine Pugh’s free tuition plan for Baltimore students who get two year degrees from Baltimore City Community College.

Earlier this month, Pugh announced Baltimore will arrange for the city’s high school graduates to attend Baltimore City Community College for free. This was part of her crime-fighting strategy.

“We believe that is a step in the right direction in terms of an investment in our young people,” she said.

And that investment may lead to a graduating class at Coppin State University, as the university will offer free tuition to complete a four year degree for those Baltimore students who got their two year degree free from BCCC.

“When the mayor made her announcement, our president, who is pretty quick on her feet and very, very visionary, said this is a good time to connect with opportunities that are being made for students here in Baltimore,” said Dr. Michael Freeman, with Coppin State University.

“You can go to college, you can get a career,” was Pugh’s message for Baltimore students. A message Coppin State is only too happy to echo.

“Coppin’s always been involved in the community, so we are looking for students to look to Coppin and look to Baltimore City Community College as a place to grow their educational aspirations and get involved in the higher education matrix,” Dr. Freeman said.

An incentive could strengthen enrollment at both institutes of higher education.

The first eligible class would be Baltimore’s high school graduating class of 2018.

