Baby Born During Eclipse Gets Fitting Name

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little baby girl who was born on the same day that a total solar eclipse crossed the United States got a special name to remember the special day.
Eclipse was born at 8:04 a.m. on Monday, in Greenville, South Carolina, one of the cities in the path of totality.
The Greenville Health System posted a picture of Eclipse, who weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces, and was 19 inches long, along with her mother.
The hospital also gave each baby born Monday special onesies to commemorate the special day.
