Family, Friends Mourn Loss Of Young Mother, 2 Kids In Apartment Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family and friends of a young mother who died along with her two children in an early Sunday morning apartment fire still haven’t come to grips with the loss of their “guardian angel.”

A day after the fire, the cause of the blaze that resulted in the deaths of Alexandra Angah-McCray and her two children, 4-year-old Aimee McCray and 3-year-old Adriel McCray, is still under investigation.

Alexandra’s family and friends spoke only to WJZ’s George Solis as they mourn the loss of their loved ones. It’s a conversation they never expected to have.

This horrible turn of events unfolded just days before the family prepared to celebrate the birthday of one of her children

The family now grieving after the deadly apartment fire that not only claimed Alexandra’s life, but the lives of her two young children.

“To lose that part of us, it feels like we just lost ourselves,” said Bine Fofana. “It hurts us. It hurt the entire family. We just don’t know what to do.”

WJZ obtained new cell phone video of the fire that scorched the family’s unit at the Drumcastle Apartments in Baltimore County.

Nearly 40 fire units rushed to the apartment early Sunday morning. Fire investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen.

Once inside the building, firefighters found Alexandra, her 4-year-old daughter Aimee, and 3-year-old son Adriel unconscious and in critical condition in a bedroom.

Medics rushed them to area hospitals, but unfortunately, it was too late.

Family and friends say they learned of the tragedy after Alexandra failed to show at a pre arranged gathering at a friends home to prepare for her young daughter’s upcoming birthday.

“By the time we got there, we see the news there, we see firefighters. I said, “No, this is not Alex,” said Fofana.

The loss has also been hard for neighbors.

[Reporter: “It’s heartbreaking?”] “Yeah, truly [heartbreaking],” one neighbor said.

The family has now started a Go Fund Me page to help pay for the funeral services for the loving mother and guiding light to many that surrounded her. Click here for the Go Fund Me page.

“It really breaks us apart that we lost someone. She’s like our guardian angel that we just lost,” said .

The family say Alexandra also served in the Navy. Her daughter was just about to turn five.

The family is still waiting to find out what the exact cause of the fire was.

