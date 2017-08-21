Flacco Deems Tostitos ‘Elite’ In Hilarious New Ad

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Flacco has endorsed a handful of local and national products like M & T Bank all the way up to the bigger brands like Pepsico.

Pepsi and Tostitos have poked fun at his “faults” once before as a “party pooper,” but this time around they’re jumping on the bandwagon of calling Flacco an “elite” quarterback to endorse their chips.

Flacco’s dry humor strikes again in a hilarious new ad for Tostitos’ new “Lucky Bag” chips.

Watch Flacco call out the bags of chips as being “elite,” with the tagline, “takes one to know one.”