WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Great Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse Today At 1 P.M.

Flacco Deems Tostitos ‘Elite’ In Hilarious New Ad

Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Elite, Joe Flacco, NFL, Tostitos

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Flacco has endorsed a handful of local and national products like M & T Bank all the way up to the bigger brands like Pepsico.

Pepsi and Tostitos have poked fun at his “faults” once before as a “party pooper,” but this time around they’re jumping on the bandwagon of calling Flacco an “elite” quarterback to endorse their chips.

Flacco’s dry humor strikes again in a hilarious new ad for Tostitos’ new “Lucky Bag” chips.

RELATED: Ravens QB Joe Flacco Gets Snack Coaching In New Pepsi Ad

Watch Flacco call out the bags of chips as being “elite,” with the tagline, “takes one to know one.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch