WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Big Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse RIGHT NOW

Man Accused Of Killing Sister, Cousins, Ordered Held Without Bond

Filed Under: Antonio Williams, Prince George's County Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A man accused of killing his 6-year-old sister and two young cousins in Prince George’s County Friday has been ordered held without bond pending a mental competency hearing.

Antonio Williams has confessed to the killings, according to police.

Authorities have identified the three young girls found stabbed to death in a Clinton home as 6-year-old Nadira Withers, Williams’s sister, and his distant cousins, 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree, both of Newark, New Jersey

Their bodies were found by Nadira’s mother when she came home from work Friday morning

Williams is charged with three counts of first- and second-degree murder.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch