Man Accused Of Killing Sister, Cousins, Ordered Held Without Bond

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A man accused of killing his 6-year-old sister and two young cousins in Prince George’s County Friday has been ordered held without bond pending a mental competency hearing.
Antonio Williams has confessed to the killings, according to police.
Authorities have identified the three young girls found stabbed to death in a Clinton home as 6-year-old Nadira Withers, Williams’s sister, and his distant cousins, 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree, both of Newark, New Jersey
Their bodies were found by Nadira’s mother when she came home from work Friday morning
Williams is charged with three counts of first- and second-degree murder.
