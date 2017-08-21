WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Great Solar Show -- Watch Live Coverage Of The Eclipse Today At 1 P.M.

Missing Today’s Eclipse? Another Will Pass Through U.S. In 2024

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re bummed that you’re missing the path of totality during today’s eclipse, or if you don’t have the best view of it due to weather, or if you just want to see one again: don’t worry, you’ll get another chance.

Another total solar eclipse will be visible from the United States on April 8, 2024. Mark it in your calendars now!

It wont travel coast to coast, like today’s, but it will pass through several states: Texas, southeast Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Vermont and Maine.

