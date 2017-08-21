People Across The US, Maryland Set Sights On The Sky For Total Eclipse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A spectacular sight in the sky as the coast-to-coast total solar eclipse got underway Monday.

The city of Portland, Oregon went dark in the middle of the day, as the moon’s shadow totally blocked out the sun.

Across the nation, and at the Science Center in Baltimore, crowds gathered to get a glimpse of the phenomenon.

This is the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years, spanning from Oregon to South Carolina. Millions flocked to the 70-mile wide path of totality.

Carbondale, Illinois had the distinction of being in the dark the longest, for two minutes and 40 seconds.

And while the focus may be on the path of totality, the rest of the country, including Maryland, was treated to a partial eclipse, making it the rare space spectacle the entire nation can enjoy.

“We definitely are going to mark this on our calendars and really look forward to this and talk about this for many years to come. It’s a very special day,” said one eclipse watcher.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook