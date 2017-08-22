Athletics Beat The Orioles 6-4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryon Healy homered twice and had three RBIs, Matt Lowrie hit a two-run drive and the Oakland Athletics beat the sinking Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Tuesday night.

The Athletics used homers by Lowrie and Healy to take a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and Healy connected in the fifth for a five-run cushion.

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the sixth for Baltimore and Jonathan Schoop singled in two runs in the eighth to make it 5-4, but Khris Davis blunted the comeback with his 34th home run in the ninth.

Baltimore hasn’t won consecutive games since Aug. 5-7. The Orioles (60-64) began the day trailing five teams for the second AL wild card.

Ubaldo Jimenez (5-9) gave up three homers and has won only one of his last eight starts. He has surrendered a career-high 29 home runs this season, most on the Baltimore pitching staff.

