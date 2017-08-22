‘Best Dressed Burglar’ Accused Of Robbing Nursing Home, Elementary School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —On Tuesday morning, Baltimore County Police released pictures of a man suspected of burglary who has been caught on camera wearing a suit and tie.

They are calling him the “best dressed burglar.”

According to Baltimore County Police, the suspect has burglarized several businesses throughout Baltimore County since June, mainly in the White Marsh and Cockeysville areas.

The victimized locations include a nursing home, a construction company, medical offices, insurance company offices, and even an elementary school.

Police say that the man usually enters through an unsecured door and steals laptop computers and other small electronics.

The burglar was also caught on another surveillance video, this time wearing overalls.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man, or has any information on the crimes, to contact police at 410-307-2020.

The Baltimore County Burglary Unit continues to investigate.

