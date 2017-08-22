Boxing Expert Randy Gordon Says There’s ‘No Way’ McGregor Wins

Boxing expert Randy Gordon joined Vinny and Haynie to break down the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

Gordon served as Editor-in-Chief of The Ring Magazine and Boxing Illustrated, has been on on-air analyst for ESPN, the USA Network, SportsChannel, and many more. He currently serves as a show host for two shows on SiriusXM Satellite Radio– “Fight Club” and “Friday Night at the Fights.” From 1988-1995, Gordon served as Chairman of the New York State Athletic Commission, the youngest commissioner in the history of the NYSAC.

When asked if McGregor has a chance in the fight, Gordon said, “There is just no way…I look at it like this…if i buy a lottery ticket, I could win, but I probably won’t. It’s the same thing.”

Gordon also gave his opinion of Bob’s fight bet of whether or not shaving his head and eyebrows will happen. He said, “I think it’s a pretty safe bet. I cannot possibly see McGregor winning this fight.”

Bob Haynie of the Vinny and Haynie show on 105.7 The Fan said, “I have made it clear how I feel about this. Floyd Mayweather is going to knock him out. Conor McGregor has no chance. If Floyd Mayweather doesn’t knock out Conor McGregor, I will shave my head and my eyebrows.”

Tune in to the full conversation above.