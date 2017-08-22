Confederate Memorial Removed From Ellicott City Courthouse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A confederate memorial was removed from outside the Circuit Courthouse in Ellicott City overnight.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said in a Facebook post that the memorials belong in a museum.

“It has become increasingly clear in recent weeks that memorials such as this are hurtful to many residents in our community and elsewhere,” Kittleman said in the post. “Given these feelings and the tragedy in Charlottesville, I felt compelled to remove this memorial from public property.”

Kittleman ordered the removal of the memorial late Monday after completing the historic review process. He filed a request with the Historic Preservation Comission to take this step on Aug. 16

This comes after Baltimore City council voted unanimously last week to deconstruct all four monuments that showcase Confederate history in the city. In Baltimore at the Wyman Park, Robert E. Lee and Thomas Stonewall statues were removed overnight throughout the week.

A monument to The Confederate Women’s Monument on West University Parkway, The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Mount Royal Avenue, and the Roger B . Taney Monument, on Mount Vernon Place were also removed.

