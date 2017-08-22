Cosby’s New Legal Team, Which Includes Michael Jackson’s Lawyer, Wants To Delay Trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s new legal team says it wants to delay the start of his sexual assault retrial, currently set for November.

The lawyers made their first appearance Tuesday on behalf of the 80-year-old comedian, who’s charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home near Philadelphia. Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung jury, setting the stage for a retrial.

At a hearing, a judge released Cosby’s old lawyers from the case. His new legal team includes Tom Mesereau, the high-profile attorney who won an acquittal in Michael Jackson’s child molestation case.

Cosby is being retried on charges that he assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. He has said their sexual encounter was consensual.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)