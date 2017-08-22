Oregon Family’s Golden Retriever Digs Up $85K Of Heroin

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon family’s golden retriever has been honored by a sheriff for digging up $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in a family’s backyard.

KATU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2xb1MmW ) Friday that the owners of the 18-month-old dog named Kenyon thought he had dug up a time capsule in their backyard, so they decided to film themselves opening it.

As they did, they realized Kenyon had found drugs.

Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson identified the substance as more than 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

Svenson presented Kenyon with a ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics dog for life.

