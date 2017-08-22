Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events Around Baltimore

By Laura Catherine Hermoza

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, and with it comes a whole host of events happening around Baltimore. From festivals to ongoing celebrations, there’s plenty to take part in. If you want to know what’s happening then read on. Here’s your guide to some of the best events taking place locally this Labor Day weekend.

Maryland State Fair

2200 York Road

Timonium, MD 21093

(410) 252-0200

www.marylandstatefair.com

Date: Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 to Monday, Sept. 4, 2017

For many, a Labor Day weekend spent at the Maryland State Fair is an annual summertime tradition. Held at the Timonium Fairgrounds from late August through Labor Day, the fair has been known affectionately as “the best eleven days of summer” since its start back in 1878. From timeless carnival rides, horse racing, 4-H events and great food and vendors, the Maryland State Fair has plenty to do in the way of summer fun. Throughout the Fair’s run each day presents its own host of scheduled events, including demos, live entertainment and so much more.

Maryland Renaissance Festival

1821 Crownsville Road

Annapolis, MD 21401

(410) 266-7304

www.rennfest.com Date: Thursday, Aug. 26 through Monday, Oct. 23 The annual Renaissance Festival is another consideration for Labor Day weekend. Held annually in Annapolis between late August and October, the festival attracts countless visitors each year. Discover medieval lore and legend through the scenic displays, ongoing themed entertainment, and a range of unique artisans and crafters. Nobles, peasants and faeries alike all agree that this is a unique experience that transcends time. Also note, dressing up is strongly encouraged. North Point Defenders Day

9115 North Point Road

Fort Howard, MD 21052

(410) 284-2331

www.dundalkhistory.org Date: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at 9 a.m. The Saturday before Labor Day seems an appropriate time to commemorate the historic Battle of North Point with an annual Defenders Day celebration event. The 1814 milestone marked militia success in defending Baltimore from raiding British invaders, which had already taken over and burned much of Washington, D.C. three weeks prior. Celebrations for the day begin bright and early with gates opening at 9 a.m. Enjoy a whole host of ongoing fun, including encampments and drilling demos, living history events, live entertainment, vendors and much more. North Point Defenders Day is free for all to attend.

Related: Best Things To Do Labor Day Weekend In Baltimore

Greenbelt Labor Day Festival

Roosevelt Center

101 Centerway

Greenbelt, MD 20770

(410) 396-6050

www.greenbeltlaborday.com Date: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 through Monday, Sept. 4, 2017

The Greenbelt Labor Day Festival got its start back to 1955 as a way to raise funds to build a youth center. With 2017 marking its 63rd year as an annual community tradition, operations are still going strong, and the Greenbelt Labor Day Festival Committee is now one of the largest all-volunteer led organizations in the state. Weekend-wide festivities begin Friday evening with the opening of carnival rides and amusements. Other enjoyments taking place throughout the weekend include live music and entertainment, sporting events, delicious food, arts and crafts vendors, used book sales and much more, like the Annual Labor Day Parade on Monday. This free event takes place at the Roosevelt Center. Baltimore Comedy Festival

120 W. North Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21217

(410) 960-7821

www.baltimorecomedyfest.com Date: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 to Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 This year marks the premier of the first annual Baltimore Comedy Festival. The objective behind “BCF” is to provide various free comedy events throughout greater Baltimore. Labor Day weekend will present an ongoing event at the Motor House running from Sept. 1 through 5. In all, over 15 live events, standup acts, podcasts and comedy showcases will make up the occasion along with many other activities.

Related: Best Free Labor Day Events In Baltimore