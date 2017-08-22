Fire Causes Entire Roof Of Maryland Apartment Building To Collapse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews are working to put out a fire that has caused the entire roof of a Hagerstown apartment building to collapse.

The blaze started just after 8 p.m., at the Woodbridge North Apartments located in the 11000 block of Robinwood Dr.

Firefighters are searching for anyone who may have been inside.

One person has been taken to a hospital. It is unclear if they were inside the building or not when the fire started.

Those who live in the apartment reportedly believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. We have a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook