Fire Causes Entire Roof Of Maryland Apartment Building To Collapse

Filed Under: Apartment Fire, Fire
Courtesy: Maryland State Fire Marshal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews are working to put out a fire that has caused the entire roof of a Hagerstown apartment building to collapse.

The blaze started just after 8 p.m., at the Woodbridge North Apartments located in the 11000 block of Robinwood Dr.

Firefighters are searching for anyone who may have been inside.

One person has been taken to a hospital. It is unclear if they were inside the building or not when the fire started.

Those who live in the apartment reportedly believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. We have a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch